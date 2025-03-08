Millwall goalkeeper handed six-match ban for horror challenge on Jean-Philippe Mateta

Photo: Getty Images

Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts has been hit with a six-match ban after a high challenge resulted in a serious injury to Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta.Roberts was sent off in the eighth minute of Millwall's 3-1 FA Cup defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend for a flying tackle on Mateta.Whilst attempting to clear the ball, the goalkeeper struck the French forward in the head.Mateta received oxygen on the pitch before being taken to hospital, where he received 25 stitches in his ear after being left with a "severe laceration".Initially, referee Michael Oliver did not take action on the challenge, allowing play to continue.However, following a review by VAR, the decision was overturned, and Roberts was shown a straight red card.

An independent Regulatory Commission has upheld The FA's claim to increase the suspension of Millwall's Liam Roberts.



The goalkeeper was sent off on Saturday 1 March, for serious foul play around the 6th minute of the Emirates FA Cup tie against Crystal Palace.



The FA claimed that - in the circumstances - the standard punishment for this offence was clearly insufficient, and Liam Roberts subsequently denied this.



Following a hearing, the Regulatory Commission upheld The FA's claim, set aside the standard three-match punishment, and instead imposed a six-match ban.



The Regulatory Commission's written reasons for its decisions will be published in due course.

Hello everyone. As the dust settles, I want to address what has been a really difficult week for all concerned, including my family and I.



Firstly, to Jean-Philippe, who I continue to send my best wishes to in his recovery. As soon as I could, I reached out to Jean-Philippe personally to apologise, and I was thankful to hear back from him that evening that he was OK and reassured me not to worry.



I am devastated by what happened. I unequivocally accept the red card as awarded and accept my punishment. Furthermore, it has been extremely unpleasant to observe suggestions that I intended to harm a fellow professional. I have categorically never stepped onto a football pitch with the intention of hurting anyone.



Misleading articles and comments have resulted in an unthinkable amount of abusive messages and threats towards my family and I. To the footballing community who know me and reached out with support through this tough time, thank you, I appreciate every single message.



Finally, I want to say a huge thank you to everybody connected to Millwall Football Club for their continued support. The togetherness throughout this club is unique, and I can't wait to be back out on the pitch in front of our fans.



Be kind. Take care, Robbo.

The 30-year-old was set to serve a three-match ban for dangerous play, but has now been doubled by the FA.A Football Assocation statement said:Roberts then responded to the lengthy suspension with his own statement released on Millwall's official website.