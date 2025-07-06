Why Cristiano Ronaldo missed Diogo Jota's funeral

Photo: Getty Images

"He Didn't Want to Overshadow the Family's Grief"

When my father died, in addition to the pain of loss, we had to deal with a flood of cameras and curious onlookers at the cemetery and everywhere we went. At no time were we [the children] able to leave the chapel.



If someone sends me a message criticising anything my brother does, I will block it [completely ignore it], that is, they will only do it once.



It is shameful to see media TV channels/commentators/social networks criticising an absence, instead of respectfully honouring a family destroyed by the loss of two brothers.

Private Support Over Public Appearance

It doesn't make sense. We were just together in the national team, and you had just gotten married.



To your family, your wife and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world.



Rest in peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you.

A Nation in Mourning

