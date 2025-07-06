Why Cristiano Ronaldo missed Diogo Jota's funeral
But the soccer superstar's sister, Katia Aveiro, has now explained the deeply personal reason behind his absence.
The funeral, held near Jota's hometown of Porto on Saturday, was attended by several teammates and coaches, including Bernardo Silva, Diogo Dalot, Rúben Neves, and João Cancelo.
However, Ronaldo, currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, chose to stay away, prompting both public debate and media speculation.
"He Didn't Want to Overshadow the Family's Grief"
In an emotional Instagram statement, Katia Aveiro defended her brother's decision, revealing that Ronaldo was mindful that his presence could shift the focus away from the grieving family.
When my father died, in addition to the pain of loss, we had to deal with a flood of cameras and curious onlookers at the cemetery and everywhere we went. At no time were we [the children] able to leave the chapel.Katia's post underscored the painful dilemma public figures face in moments of private mourning - caught between public expectation and personal sensitivity.
If someone sends me a message criticising anything my brother does, I will block it [completely ignore it], that is, they will only do it once.
It is shameful to see media TV channels/commentators/social networks criticising an absence, instead of respectfully honouring a family destroyed by the loss of two brothers.
Private Support Over Public Appearance
According to reports from Portuguese outlet A Bola, Ronaldo privately contacted Jota's wife, Rute Cardoso, and also reached out to his parents.
The decision to stay away was mutually agreed upon with the family, with the belief that Ronaldo's presence could create a media circus at a time when privacy and respect were most needed.
The 40-year-old Portugal captain had previously paid tribute on Instagram.
It doesn't make sense. We were just together in the national team, and you had just gotten married.A Nation in Mourning
To your family, your wife and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world.
Rest in peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you.
The loss of Jota, aged just 28, has devastated the footballing world.
He had only recently married his childhood sweetheart on 22 June, just days after playing alongside Ronaldo in Portugal's UEFA Nations League victory.
Tributes have poured in from across the globe as fans, players and clubs come to terms with the heartbreaking news.
