Atlanta World Cup 2026 Guide: Stadium, Tickets, Hotels & Travel Tips

Get ready for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Atlanta! The city's iconic Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host key group and knockout matches, offering fans an unforgettable football experience in the heart of Georgia.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Home to Atlanta United and the Atlanta Falcons, the state-of-the-art Mercedes-Benz Stadium seats over 71,000 fans. It features a spectacular retractable roof and a world-class fan experience - perfect for the excitement of World Cup football.

World Cup 2026 Tickets

Tickets for Atlanta World Cup matches will be available via FIFA's official ticketing portal when sales open. For verified resale options, check SeatGeek closer to matchday.

Where to Stay in Atlanta

For easy access to the stadium, Downtown Atlanta and Midtown are ideal - both areas are well-connected by the MARTA transit system. Popular hotels include:

Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center – steps from the stadium

– steps from the stadium Hilton Atlanta – central location with MARTA access

– central location with MARTA access W Atlanta Midtown – perfect for nightlife and dining

Book accommodation early through Booking.com

What to Eat in Atlanta

Atlanta is famous for its Southern comfort food. Be sure to try fried chicken, shrimp and grits, and peach cobbler. The city's culinary scene also offers top barbecue spots and international flavours - ideal for football fans from around the world.

Getting Around

The MARTA rail system connects Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, downtown, and the stadium. Rideshare services like Uber and Lyft are also widely available, making travel between fan zones simple and affordable.

Experience Atlanta

Beyond football, explore Atlanta's rich history and culture. Visit the World of Coca-Cola, the Georgia Aquarium, or stroll through the BeltLine for local art, food, and music.

