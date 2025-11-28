Monterrey World Cup 2026 Travel Guide: Stadium Info, Tickets, Hotels & Essential Tips

Monterrey is one of Mexico's standout host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, offering dramatic mountain scenery, modern infrastructure, and an electric football atmosphere.



All matches in the city will be played at the spectacular Estadio BBVA, one of the most advanced stadiums in North America.

Estadio BBVA: Monterrey's World Cup Stadium

Nicknamed "El Gigante de Acero" (The Steel Giant), Estadio BBVA seats more than 53,000 fans and is renowned for its world-class facilities and iconic views of the Sierra Madre mountains.



Expect excellent sightlines, easy transport links, and a modern fan experience.

World Cup 2026 Tickets: How to Buy

Official tickets can be purchased through FIFA's ticketing portal.



As demand is extremely high, fans planning to attend Monterrey matches should register early for ticket lotteries.



For verified resale options, trusted platforms like SeatGeek may offer available tickets closer to matchday.

Best Areas to Stay in Monterrey

Monterrey offers accommodation for all budgets, with these zones being ideal for World Cup visitors:

San Pedro Garza García - Safe, upscale area with luxury hotels and restaurants.

- Safe, upscale area with luxury hotels and restaurants. Monterrey Centro - Central, walkable, and close to major attractions.

- Central, walkable, and close to major attractions. Fundidora - Great for families and fans wanting easy access to parks and museums.

MS Milenium Monterrey - Premium stay in San Pedro.

- Premium stay in San Pedro. Fiesta Americana Monterrey - Contemporary and central.

- Contemporary and central. Krystal Monterrey - Affordable comfort in the heart of the city.

What to Eat in Monterrey

Recommended hotels:Search and book hotels early via Booking.com

Monterrey's cuisine is hearty and flavourful. Don't miss:

Cabrito - Roasted young goat, the region's iconic dish.

- Roasted young goat, the region's iconic dish. Arrachera - Tender marinated steak.

- Tender marinated steak. Machaca - Shredded dried beef served with eggs or tortillas.

- Shredded dried beef served with eggs or tortillas. Local craft beers - Monterrey has a growing artisanal beer scene.

Getting Around Monterrey

Transport is efficient and fan-friendly. Options include:

Metro lines covering key zones

Reliable buses

Rideshare services like Uber and Didi

Matchday shuttles may also be available depending on the fixture schedule.

Things to Do in Monterrey

World Cup visitors can explore some of Mexico's most scenic urban attractions:

Fundidora Park - A massive cultural and recreational park.

- A massive cultural and recreational park. Macroplaza - One of the largest plazas in the world.

- One of the largest plazas in the world. Chipinque Park - Stunning hiking trails and viewpoints.

- Stunning hiking trails and viewpoints. Paseo Santa Lucía - A beautiful canal walk ideal for evening strolls.

