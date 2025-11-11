Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Guide: SoFi Stadium, Matches & Travel Tips

Los Angeles will be one of the standout host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, welcoming fans from across the globe to the spectacular SoFi Stadium - a state-of-the-art arena set to deliver unforgettable football moments in the heart of Southern California.

Stadium: SoFi Stadium

Situated in Inglewood, SoFi Stadium is a 70,000-seat ultra-modern venue, home to the LA Rams and LA Chargers. For the World Cup, it will host group-stage and knockout matches, offering fans a world-class experience with advanced amenities, climate control, and breathtaking architecture.

World Cup 2026 Tickets in Los Angeles

Official tickets will be available through FIFA's official portal. Fans can also explore trusted resale platforms such as SeatGeek once matches are confirmed. Early registration for ticket alerts is strongly advised.

Where to Stay

Top areas to book hotels include Downtown Los Angeles (close to public transport), Santa Monica (beachside atmosphere), and Culver City (near the stadium). With tens of thousands of fans expected, early bookings for June-July 2026 are highly recommended. Book accommodation early through Booking.com

Things to Do in Los Angeles

When not at SoFi Stadium, immerse yourself in LA's world-famous attractions. Stroll along Venice Beach, hike to Griffith Observatory for city views, and explore Hollywood Boulevard. Whether you're into movies, food, or sunshine, Los Angeles offers a perfect World Cup escape.

