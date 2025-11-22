Toronto World Cup 2026 Guide: Stadium, Tickets, Hotels & Travel Tips

Toronto is gearing up for its biggest sporting moment in history as it prepares to welcome fans from across the globe for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



With its buzzing waterfront, world-class food scene and expanded stadium facilities, the city is expected to be one of the tournament's busiest and most vibrant host locations.

BMO Field: A Waterfront Stadium Ready for the World Stage

The heart of Toronto's World Cup action will be BMO Field, the home of Toronto FC and a stadium well known for its lively atmosphere.



Recently expanded to accommodate over 45,000 fans, BMO Field offers:

Iconic lakeside views over Lake Ontario

Easy access to downtown Toronto

A proven major-event atmosphere thanks to years of MLS and Canadian national team fixtures

How to Get World Cup 2026 Tickets

Its location along the city's scenic waterfront places supporters within walking distance of parks, restaurants and transit links.

Tickets will be sold exclusively through FIFA's official ticketing platform.



For those seeking verified resale options, SeatGeek offers a safe, authorised marketplace once tickets appear on secondary sale.

Where to Stay in Toronto

Accommodation demand will be extremely high, so booking early is advised. The best areas for World Cup visitors include:

Downtown Toronto

Harbourfront

Liberty Village

Recommended Hotels

Hyatt Regency Toronto - Central, stylish, and walkable

- Central, stylish, and walkable Delta Hotels Toronto - Superb lake and skyline views

- Superb lake and skyline views Hotel X Toronto - Premium, resort-style stay just minutes from BMO Field

What to Eat: Toronto's Global Food Scene

Perfect for travellers who want to be close to nightlife, restaurants and transit.Ideal for waterfront walks, cultural venues and quick trips to BMO Field.A trendy neighbourhood located near the stadium, filled with cafés, bars and modern hotels.

Few World Cup host cities can match Toronto's culinary diversity. Must-try local favourites include:

Poutine - Fries, gravy and cheese curds

Shawarma & Middle Eastern street food

Dim Sum in Chinatown

Jamaican patties - A Toronto staple

Global cuisine from over 200 nationalities

Getting Around the City

Food halls, street vendors and multicultural neighbourhoods make eating out a highlight of any Toronto visit.

Toronto offers a robust public transit network to help fans move easily between attractions and stadium routes.

TTC Subway - Fast access across major districts

- Fast access across major districts Streetcars - Great for waterfront and downtown travel

- Great for waterfront and downtown travel GO Transit - Regional trains and buses connecting the wider area

Things to Do in Toronto During the World Cup

Ride-shares and taxis are also widely available.

Beyond the football, the city is packed with attractions:

CN Tower - Canada's most famous landmark

- Canada's most famous landmark Distillery District - Historic, cobbled and full of cafés

- Historic, cobbled and full of cafés Toronto Islands - Beaches and skyline views

- Beaches and skyline views Kensington Market - Vintage shops, street art and indie eateries

With culture, scenery and sport, Toronto promises an unforgettable World Cup experience.

← Back to World Cup 2026 Main Guide

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here

More World Cup 2026 Host City Guides