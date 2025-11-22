Toronto World Cup 2026 Guide: Stadium, Tickets, Hotels & Travel Tips
Toronto is gearing up for its biggest sporting moment in history as it prepares to welcome fans from across the globe for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
With its buzzing waterfront, world-class food scene and expanded stadium facilities, the city is expected to be one of the tournament's busiest and most vibrant host locations.
BMO Field: A Waterfront Stadium Ready for the World Stage
The heart of Toronto's World Cup action will be BMO Field, the home of Toronto FC and a stadium well known for its lively atmosphere.
Recently expanded to accommodate over 45,000 fans, BMO Field offers:
- Iconic lakeside views over Lake Ontario
- Easy access to downtown Toronto
- A proven major-event atmosphere thanks to years of MLS and Canadian national team fixtures
How to Get World Cup 2026 Tickets
Tickets will be sold exclusively through FIFA's official ticketing platform.
For those seeking verified resale options, SeatGeek offers a safe, authorised marketplace once tickets appear on secondary sale.
Where to Stay in Toronto
Accommodation demand will be extremely high, so booking early is advised. The best areas for World Cup visitors include:
Downtown TorontoPerfect for travellers who want to be close to nightlife, restaurants and transit.
HarbourfrontIdeal for waterfront walks, cultural venues and quick trips to BMO Field.
Liberty VillageA trendy neighbourhood located near the stadium, filled with cafés, bars and modern hotels.
Recommended Hotels
- Hyatt Regency Toronto - Central, stylish, and walkable
- Delta Hotels Toronto - Superb lake and skyline views
- Hotel X Toronto - Premium, resort-style stay just minutes from BMO Field
What to Eat: Toronto's Global Food Scene
Few World Cup host cities can match Toronto's culinary diversity. Must-try local favourites include:
- Poutine - Fries, gravy and cheese curds
- Shawarma & Middle Eastern street food
- Dim Sum in Chinatown
- Jamaican patties - A Toronto staple
- Global cuisine from over 200 nationalities
Getting Around the City
Toronto offers a robust public transit network to help fans move easily between attractions and stadium routes.
- TTC Subway - Fast access across major districts
- Streetcars - Great for waterfront and downtown travel
- GO Transit - Regional trains and buses connecting the wider area
Things to Do in Toronto During the World Cup
Beyond the football, the city is packed with attractions:
- CN Tower - Canada's most famous landmark
- Distillery District - Historic, cobbled and full of cafés
- Toronto Islands - Beaches and skyline views
- Kensington Market - Vintage shops, street art and indie eateries
