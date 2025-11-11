New York World Cup 2026 Guide: Stadium, Travel & Fan Info

New York - and neighbouring New Jersey - will play a major role in the FIFA World Cup 2026, hosting matches at the iconic MetLife Stadium.

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

Situated in East Rutherford, New Jersey, just 30 minutes from Midtown Manhattan, MetLife Stadium boasts a capacity of over 80,000 - making it one of the largest venues of the tournament.

Tickets

Tickets will be available via the official FIFA portal or trusted resellers like SeatGeek. Demand will be particularly high for knockout-stage fixtures, so early registration is advised.

Accommodation

For convenience, stay near Midtown Manhattan with quick transit links to New Jersey, or opt for Jersey City for more affordable hotel options and easy stadium access. Book accommodation early through Booking.com

Top Attractions

Combine football fever with unforgettable sights: explore Times Square, stroll through Central Park, or take a ferry to the Statue of Liberty. New York offers endless experiences beyond matchday.

