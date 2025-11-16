Kansas City World Cup 2026 Guide: Stadium, Tickets, Hotels & Travel Tips

Kansas City is set to be one of the most exciting host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



Matches will be played at the legendary GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs and one of the loudest sports venues in the world.

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Stadium seats over 76,000 fans, making it one of the largest venues of the tournament. Expect electric energy, top-tier fan atmosphere, and world-class facilities.

World Cup 2026 Tickets

Tickets will be available through FIFA's official portal. For verified resale options, check SeatGeek closer to matchday.

Where to Stay in Kansas City

The best areas for World Cup fans are Downtown KC, Power & Light District, and Country Club Plaza.

Loews Kansas City Hotel - modern, great location

- modern, great location Hilton President Kansas City - historic hotel near entertainment district

- historic hotel near entertainment district The Fontaine - stylish Plaza district favorite

Book early through Booking.com

What to Eat in Kansas City

Kansas City is world-famous for its BBQ. Must-try spots include Joe's Kansas City, Q39, and Arthur Bryant's. You'll also find great craft beer and Midwestern comfort food throughout the city.

Getting Around

The KC Streetcar offers free transport in the downtown area. Rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft are widely available for trips to the stadium.

Experience Kansas City

Explore the National WWI Museum, Country Club Plaza, and the vibrant Power & Light District. KC's jazz history also adds a unique musical flavor to your visit.

