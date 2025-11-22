Vancouver World Cup 2026 Guide: Stadium, Tickets, Hotels & Travel Tips

Vancouver is one of Canada's most scenic World Cup host cities, with matches set at the iconic BC Place overlooking the Pacific Northwest coastline.

BC Place Stadium

BC Place is a modern multi-purpose venue seating over 54,000 fans. It features a retractable roof, vibrant lighting displays, and an unbeatable downtown location.

World Cup 2026 Tickets

Tickets will be sold through FIFA's official ticketing system. For reliable resale, visit SeatGeek.

Where to Stay in Vancouver

Great home bases for fans include Downtown Vancouver, Yaletown, and Coal Harbour.

Fairmont Waterfront – harbor views and luxury

JW Marriott Parq Vancouver – next to the stadium

Hampton Inn & Suites – affordable and central

Book early through Booking.com

What to Eat in Vancouver

Try the city's famous sushi, seafood, ramen, dim sum, and fresh Pacific Northwest cuisine.

Getting Around

The SkyTrain system connects the airport, downtown, and stadium. Buses, rideshares, and walkable streets make navigation easy.

Experience Vancouver

Don't miss Stanley Park, Granville Island, Capilano Suspension Bridge, and scenic waterfront walks.

