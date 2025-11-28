Guadalajara World Cup 2026 Guide: Stadium, Tickets, Hotels & Travel Tips
Guadalajara is one of Mexico's most vibrant football cities - famous for mariachi, tequila and a deep-rooted sporting passion that makes it a perfect host for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
With matches set to be played at Estadio Akron, travelling fans can expect electric atmospheres, world-class cuisine, and stunning cultural experiences.
Estadio Akron - Home of Chivas and World Cup DramaThe 48,000-seater Estadio Akron is one of Mexico's most impressive modern stadiums.
Its distinctive volcano-inspired design and open bowl structure make it visually unique, whilst Chivas fans ensure a loud, intense atmosphere on matchdays.
For the World Cup, the stadium will deliver a blend of modern facilities, strong acoustics, and easy access from Guadalajara's key districts - ideal for travelling supporters.
World Cup 2026 TicketsOfficial match tickets are available through the FIFA ticketing portal, with phased sales expected to continue into 2026.
For trusted resale options, fans can also check SeatGeek - a reputable marketplace for verified ticket listings.
Where to Stay in GuadalajaraThe best areas for World Cup fans combine safety, convenience and strong transport links.
Top recommendations include:
ZapopanUpscale, modern, and close to Estadio Akron.
Hyatt Regency Andares - luxury stay with high-end shopping nearby.
ProvidenciaTrendy neighbourhood known for restaurants and nightlife.
Hotel Riu Plaza - modern, central, and popular with business and leisure travellers.
Guadalajara CentroHistoric, lively, and perfect for sightseeing.
Fiesta Americana Guadalajara - comfortable and very well located.
Book hotels safely via Booking.com.
What to Eat in GuadalajaraGuadalajara is a dream for food lovers. Don't miss:
- Tortas ahogadas - pork sandwiches drowned in spicy salsa
- Birria - slow-cooked spicy stew, now famous worldwide
- Carne en su jugo - beef stew with beans and bacon
- Local tequila - visit traditional distilleries for tastings
Getting Around the CityTravelling is straightforward thanks to:
- Guadalajara's light rail (Tren Ligero)
- Public buses
- Rideshare apps like Uber, Cabify and Didi
Best Things to Do in GuadalajaraMake time to explore the region between matchdays:
- Tequila Town - tour distilleries in the birthplace of tequila
- Guadalajara Cathedral - iconic landmark in the historic centre
- Tlaquepaque - artisan market district full of culture and cuisine
- Hospicio Cabañas - UNESCO site with striking art and architecture
