Guadalajara World Cup 2026 Guide: Stadium, Tickets, Hotels & Travel Tips

Guadalajara is one of Mexico's most vibrant football cities - famous for mariachi, tequila and a deep-rooted sporting passion that makes it a perfect host for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



With matches set to be played at Estadio Akron, travelling fans can expect electric atmospheres, world-class cuisine, and stunning cultural experiences.

Estadio Akron - Home of Chivas and World Cup Drama

World Cup 2026 Tickets

Where to Stay in Guadalajara

Zapopan

Providencia

Guadalajara Centro

What to Eat in Guadalajara

Tortas ahogadas - pork sandwiches drowned in spicy salsa

- pork sandwiches drowned in spicy salsa Birria - slow-cooked spicy stew, now famous worldwide

- slow-cooked spicy stew, now famous worldwide Carne en su jugo - beef stew with beans and bacon

- beef stew with beans and bacon Local tequila - visit traditional distilleries for tastings

Getting Around the City

Guadalajara's light rail (Tren Ligero)

Public buses

Rideshare apps like Uber, Cabify and Didi

Best Things to Do in Guadalajara

Tequila Town - tour distilleries in the birthplace of tequila

- tour distilleries in the birthplace of tequila Guadalajara Cathedral - iconic landmark in the historic centre

- iconic landmark in the historic centre Tlaquepaque - artisan market district full of culture and cuisine

- artisan market district full of culture and cuisine Hospicio Cabañas - UNESCO site with striking art and architecture

The 48,000-seater Estadio Akron is one of Mexico's most impressive modern stadiums.Its distinctive volcano-inspired design and open bowl structure make it visually unique, whilst Chivas fans ensure a loud, intense atmosphere on matchdays.For the World Cup, the stadium will deliver a blend of modern facilities, strong acoustics, and easy access from Guadalajara's key districts - ideal for travelling supporters.Official match tickets are available through the FIFA ticketing portal, with phased sales expected to continue into 2026.For trusted resale options, fans can also check SeatGeek - a reputable marketplace for verified ticket listings.The best areas for World Cup fans combine safety, convenience and strong transport links.Top recommendations include:Upscale, modern, and close to Estadio Akron.- luxury stay with high-end shopping nearby.Trendy neighbourhood known for restaurants and nightlife.- modern, central, and popular with business and leisure travellers.Historic, lively, and perfect for sightseeing.- comfortable and very well located.Book hotels safely via Booking.com Guadalajara is a dream for food lovers. Don't miss:Travelling is straightforward thanks to:Most World Cup hotspots will be easy to reach via metro or short rideshare trips.Make time to explore the region between matchdays:

