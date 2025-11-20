Seattle World Cup 2026 Guide: Stadium, Tickets, Hotels & Travel Tips
Seattle will be one of the most energetic World Cup host cities, with matches at Lumen Field - home of the Seattle Sounders and Seattle Seahawks.
Lumen Field
Known for its incredible noise levels and loyal fanbase, Lumen Field seats over 68,000 and offers breathtaking views of the city skyline.
World Cup 2026 Tickets
Tickets will be available on FIFA's platform. For resale options, visit SeatGeek.
Where to Stay in Seattle
Top fan areas include Downtown, Pioneer Square, and Belltown.
- Hyatt Regency Seattle – modern and central
- Fairmont Olympic – classic luxury
- Hotel Indigo Seattle – close to stadium
Book via Booking.com
What to Eat in Seattle
Enjoy fresh seafood, teriyaki, chowder, and market favorites from Pike Place Market.
Getting Around
Seattle's Link light rail connects the airport, downtown, and stadium area. Ferries and rideshare options are also available.
Experience Seattle
Visit Pike Place Market, Space Needle, Seattle Waterfront, and explore outdoor spots like Discovery Park.
← Back to World Cup 2026 Main Guide
More World Cup 2026 Host City Guides
- World Cup 2026 Main Guide
- Atlanta World Cup Guide
- Boston World Cup Guide
- Dallas World Cup Guide
- Houston World Cup Guide
- Kansas City World Cup Guide
- Los Angeles World Cup Guide
- Miami World Cup Guide
- New York/New Jersey World Cup Guide
- Philadelphia World Cup Guide
- San Francisco Bay Area World Cup Guide
Post a Comment