Seattle World Cup 2026 Guide: Stadium, Tickets, Hotels & Travel Tips

Seattle will be one of the most energetic World Cup host cities, with matches at Lumen Field - home of the Seattle Sounders and Seattle Seahawks.

Lumen Field

Known for its incredible noise levels and loyal fanbase, Lumen Field seats over 68,000 and offers breathtaking views of the city skyline.

World Cup 2026 Tickets

Tickets will be available on FIFA's platform. For resale options, visit SeatGeek.

Where to Stay in Seattle

Top fan areas include Downtown, Pioneer Square, and Belltown.

Hyatt Regency Seattle – modern and central

– modern and central Fairmont Olympic – classic luxury

– classic luxury Hotel Indigo Seattle – close to stadium

Book via Booking.com

What to Eat in Seattle

Enjoy fresh seafood, teriyaki, chowder, and market favorites from Pike Place Market.

Getting Around

Seattle's Link light rail connects the airport, downtown, and stadium area. Ferries and rideshare options are also available.

Experience Seattle

Visit Pike Place Market, Space Needle, Seattle Waterfront, and explore outdoor spots like Discovery Park.

