Houston World Cup 2026 Guide: Stadium, Tickets, Hotels & Travel Tips
Houston will be one of the biggest host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with matches at the massive NRG Stadium - home to the Houston Texans.
NRG Stadium
NRG Stadium holds over 72,000 fans and features a retractable roof, perfect for Houston's hot climate. Expect an incredible matchday atmosphere.
World Cup 2026 Tickets
Tickets go through FIFA's portal. For resale options, check SeatGeek.
Where to Stay in Houston
Best areas include Downtown, Galleria, and Medical Center.
- Marriott Marquis Houston - downtown with Texas-shaped lazy river
- Hilton Americas-Houston - near attractions
- Westin Galleria - perfect for shopping & dining
Book via Booking.com
What to Eat in Houston
Houston is a food paradise: Tex-Mex, BBQ, Viet-Cajun, and international cuisines from around the world. Don't miss brisket, tacos, and boudin.
Getting Around
Use METRORail for downtown and stadium connections. Rideshare apps are widely used for longer trips.
Experience Houston
Highlights include Space Center Houston, Museum District, Galleria shopping, and Buffalo Bayou Park.
