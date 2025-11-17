Houston World Cup 2026 Guide: Stadium, Tickets, Hotels & Travel Tips

Houston will be one of the biggest host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with matches at the massive NRG Stadium - home to the Houston Texans.

NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium holds over 72,000 fans and features a retractable roof, perfect for Houston's hot climate. Expect an incredible matchday atmosphere.

World Cup 2026 Tickets

Tickets go through FIFA's portal. For resale options, check SeatGeek.

Where to Stay in Houston

Best areas include Downtown, Galleria, and Medical Center.

Marriott Marquis Houston - downtown with Texas-shaped lazy river

- downtown with Texas-shaped lazy river Hilton Americas-Houston - near attractions

- near attractions Westin Galleria - perfect for shopping & dining

Book via Booking.com

What to Eat in Houston

Houston is a food paradise: Tex-Mex, BBQ, Viet-Cajun, and international cuisines from around the world. Don't miss brisket, tacos, and boudin.

Getting Around

Use METRORail for downtown and stadium connections. Rideshare apps are widely used for longer trips.

Experience Houston

Highlights include Space Center Houston, Museum District, Galleria shopping, and Buffalo Bayou Park.

