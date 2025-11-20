San Francisco World Cup 2026 Guide: Stadium, Tickets, Hotels & Travel Tips

The San Francisco Bay Area will host 2026 FIFA World Cup matches at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara - one of the most modern stadiums in America.

Levi's Stadium

Home to the San Francisco 49ers, Levi's Stadium seats over 68,000 fans and is known for its high-tech design, huge video boards, and excellent fan amenities.

World Cup 2026 Tickets

Purchase through FIFA's ticketing system. For resale, visit SeatGeek.

Where to Stay in the Bay Area

Best areas include Santa Clara, San Jose, and downtown San Francisco if you want full tourist access.

Santa Clara Marriott - very close to the stadium

- very close to the stadium Signia by Hilton San Jose - luxury stay near transport

- luxury stay near transport Hilton San Francisco Union Square - ideal for sightseeing

Book hotels early via Booking.com

What to Eat in San Francisco

Enjoy sourdough bread, seafood, Asian cuisine, and Mission-style burritos. The Bay Area is one of the best food cities in the world.

Getting Around

Use Caltrain or VTA light rail to reach Santa Clara. Rideshare options are widely available throughout the Bay Area.

Experience the Bay Area

Visit Golden Gate Bridge, Fisherman's Wharf, Silicon Valley tech landmarks, and nearby beaches. San Francisco's mix of nature and city life is perfect for traveling fans.

