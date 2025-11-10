Miami World Cup 2026 Guide: Stadium, Tickets, Hotels & Fan Experience

Welcome to sunny Miami - one of the most vibrant host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States. From golden beaches to world-class football action, Miami is ready to deliver a once-in-a-lifetime tournament experience for fans from across the globe.

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Capacity: 65,000+

Home to the Miami Dolphins and host to countless international matches, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens will welcome fans with its modern facilities and electric atmosphere. The stadium is easily accessible by car, bus, or rideshare, with designated fan zones nearby.

Tickets

FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets for Miami matches will be sold exclusively through FIFA's official website. For verified resale options, visit SeatGeek. Be sure to register early for ticket updates and priority access.

Where to Stay

Top areas for fans include Downtown Miami, Brickell, and Miami Beach, offering easy transport links to the stadium and fan zones. Book accommodation early through Booking.com or Expedia to secure the best rates before prices rise closer to kickoff.

Food & Culture

Immerse yourself in Miami's Latin flair and coastal charm. Try authentic Cuban sandwiches in Little Havana, explore Wynwood's street art, and unwind with a sunset cocktail at South Beach. Expect a lively mix of football passion and tropical nightlife throughout the city.

Fan Experience

Miami's official fan zones and waterfront watch parties will offer big screens, live music, and local food stalls. The city's international vibe makes it one of the top destinations for both travelling supporters and locals celebrating the World Cup spirit.

← Back to World Cup 2026 Main Guide