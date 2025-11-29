Mexico City World Cup 2026 Guide: Stadium, Tickets, Hotels & Travel Tips

Mexico City, one of the world's biggest and most culturally rich capitals, is set to be a major host city for the FIFA World Cup 2026.



Fans travelling to the Mexican capital can expect a mix of football heritage, iconic landmarks, incredible food, and unforgettable experiences - all centred around the legendary Estadio Azteca.

Estadio Azteca

Estadio Azteca is one of football's most historic venues.



With a capacity of more than 87,000, it has hosted some of the sport's greatest moments - including Diego Maradona's famous "Goal of the Century."



As the only stadium to host two World Cup finals, it remains a must-visit venue for fans attending the 2026 tournament.

World Cup 2026 Tickets

Tickets for all Mexico City matches will be sold exclusively through FIFA's official ticketing platform.



Fans are encouraged to register early, as demand for Azteca fixtures is expected to be extremely high.

Where to Stay in Mexico City

Mexico City offers accommodation for every budget, with several safe and convenient neighbourhoods ideal for World Cup visitors.



Popular areas include Polanco, Roma Norte, Condesa and the Centro Histórico.

Camino Real Polanco - a luxury option in one of the city's most secure districts

- a luxury option in one of the city's most secure districts Barceló Reforma - modern, central and close to major attractions

- modern, central and close to major attractions Condesa DF - a boutique hotel in one of CDMX's trendiest neighbourhoods

What to Eat in Mexico City

Mexico City is a paradise for food lovers.



Don't miss local classics such as tacos al pastor, churros, quesadillas, mole poblano, and the city's famous street food stalls.



Many visitors consider CDMX one of the world's great culinary capitals.

Getting Around

The Metro is fast, affordable and connects most key areas - ideal for fans travelling between matches and tourist attractions.



Metrobús and rideshare services like Uber and Didi are also widely available across the city.

Experience Mexico City

Beyond the football, Mexico City offers a huge range of cultural and historic sites.



Explore the Zócalo, walk through Chapultepec Park, visit the Museo Frida Kahlo, or take a day trip to the Teotihuacán Pyramids.



Colourful neighbourhoods such as Coyoacán add even more charm to the experience.

