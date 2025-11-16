Boston World Cup 2026 Guide: Stadium, Tickets, Hotels & Travel Tips

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to the Greater Boston area, with matches hosted at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough - home of the New England Revolution and the New England Patriots.

Gillette Stadium

With a capacity of over 65,000 and world-class facilities, Gillette Stadium is built for major events. Although located outside the city, it is well known for its excellent matchday atmosphere.

World Cup 2026 Tickets

Tickets will be available via FIFA's official portal. For secure resale options, check SeatGeek.

Where to Stay in Boston

Most fans will stay in Boston and travel to Foxborough. Top areas include Back Bay, Downtown, and Seaport.

Boston Park Plaza - central & historic

- central & historic Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport - modern and close to nightlife

- modern and close to nightlife Fairmont Copley Plaza - luxury stay in Back Bay

Book accommodation early through Booking.com

What to Eat in Boston

Try iconic New England dishes like clam chowder, lobster rolls, and fresh seafood at Quincy Market or the Seaport District.

Getting Around

Use the Boston "T" subway system to navigate the city. To reach Gillette Stadium, fans can use the special matchday MBTA trains or rideshare services.

Experience Boston

Visit the Freedom Trail, Fenway Park, the Boston Harborwalk, and world-class museums. Boston blends history, culture, and modern urban energy.

