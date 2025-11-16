Boston World Cup 2026 Guide: Stadium, Tickets, Hotels & Travel Tips
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to the Greater Boston area, with matches hosted at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough - home of the New England Revolution and the New England Patriots.
Gillette Stadium
With a capacity of over 65,000 and world-class facilities, Gillette Stadium is built for major events. Although located outside the city, it is well known for its excellent matchday atmosphere.
World Cup 2026 Tickets
Tickets will be available via FIFA's official portal. For secure resale options, check SeatGeek.
Where to Stay in Boston
Most fans will stay in Boston and travel to Foxborough. Top areas include Back Bay, Downtown, and Seaport.
- Boston Park Plaza - central & historic
- Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport - modern and close to nightlife
- Fairmont Copley Plaza - luxury stay in Back Bay
Book accommodation early through Booking.com
What to Eat in Boston
Try iconic New England dishes like clam chowder, lobster rolls, and fresh seafood at Quincy Market or the Seaport District.
Getting Around
Use the Boston "T" subway system to navigate the city. To reach Gillette Stadium, fans can use the special matchday MBTA trains or rideshare services.
Experience Boston
Visit the Freedom Trail, Fenway Park, the Boston Harborwalk, and world-class museums. Boston blends history, culture, and modern urban energy.
