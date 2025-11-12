Dallas World Cup 2026 Guide: Stadium, Tickets, Hotels & Things to Do

Dallas will be one of the key host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026, with matches played at the spectacular AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Here's your complete guide to the stadium, match tickets, hotels, food, and travel tips.

Stadium: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

Capacity: 80,000+ (expandable).

Home of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium is famous for its enormous HD screen and incredible game-day atmosphere. It's located about 20 minutes from both Dallas and Fort Worth, making it easily accessible by car or rideshare.

World Cup 2026 Tickets in Dallas

Tickets for all Dallas World Cup 2026 matches will be available through FIFA's official ticketing portal. For resale and verified secondary listings, check trusted platforms like SeatGeek.

Tip: Create a FIFA ticketing account early to register your interest and get alerts when sales open.

Where to Stay: Best Hotels in Dallas & Arlington

Downtown Dallas: Close to nightlife, restaurants, and public transport.

Close to nightlife, restaurants, and public transport. Arlington: Walking distance to AT&T Stadium and nearby entertainment venues.

Walking distance to AT&T Stadium and nearby entertainment venues. Fort Worth: Quieter atmosphere, rich in Western heritage and local charm.

Book early through Booking.com as hotels near AT&T Stadium will sell out fast during the World Cup.

What to Eat in Dallas

Dallas is a foodie's dream, offering classic Texas BBQ, sizzling Tex-Mex, and modern Southern fare. Don't miss brisket from Pecan Lodge or tacos from Velvet Taco. Local hospitality and flavour make every match day unforgettable.

Things to Do in Dallas During the World Cup

Visit Dealey Plaza and The Sixth Floor Museum for local history.

Explore Bishop Arts District for boutique shops and restaurants.

Catch live music in Deep Ellum.

Cool off at Klyde Warren Park or enjoy the Dallas Arboretum.

