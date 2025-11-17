Philadelphia World Cup 2026 Guide: Stadium, Tickets, Hotels & Travel Tips

Philadelphia will welcome fans from around the globe as matches are played at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lincoln Financial Field

"The Linc" seats over 67,000 fans and is known for its passionate atmosphere and excellent facilities.

World Cup 2026 Tickets

Buy through FIFA once sales open. For verified resale, use SeatGeek.

Where to Stay in Philadelphia

Best areas include Center City, Rittenhouse Square, and Old City.

Loews Philadelphia Hotel - iconic skyscraper hotel

- iconic skyscraper hotel Rittenhouse Hotel - luxury in the heart of Philly

- luxury in the heart of Philly Hilton at Penn's Landing - waterfront views

Book early via Booking.com

What to Eat in Philadelphia

Don't miss the famous Philly cheesesteak, soft pretzels, roast pork sandwiches, and Reading Terminal Market.

Getting Around

Use SEPTA trains and buses to reach stadium areas. Rideshare is also widely available.

Experience Philadelphia

Visit Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell, the Art Museum steps (Rocky Steps), and vibrant neighborhoods filled with food and culture.

← Back to World Cup 2026 Main Guide